It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband and father, Christian Primavesi, on April 15, 2020 at St Joseph's at Fleming Long Term Care Home in Peterborough, ON. Christian was born in Vienna, Austria on January 25, 1934. His family immigrated to Canada in 1949 and settled in Toronto, ON and later in Montreal, QC. Christian earned a Bachelor of Arts at McGill University and a Masters of Hospital Administration at the University of Toronto. He went on to work in various roles in hospital administration in Quebec and Ontario. Christian was extremely proud of and grateful for his family. He particularly enjoyed watching his wife Joanna perform in choirs, and they spent many lovely afternoons together enjoying classical music at Westben's Concerts at the Barn. He was always supportive of his daughters' endeavours, and very proud of their academic achievements as he valued education highly. In his retirement years, Christian most enjoyed spending time with the family and pets (Zoey, Kermit and Ben), especially in the beautiful natural setting of their backyard garden. Christian loved flying, attaining his commercial pilot's license and working for a brief time as a commercial pilot. He loved the freedom and adventure of flight, and was fortunate to pilot a number of small planes over his lifetime. Christian was predeceased by his mother, Lola Primavesi, and his brother, Peter Primavesi. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanna (nee Denny) and daughters Lisa (Joseph Hamilton) and Diana, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all the staff on Pathway G at St. Joseph's at Fleming Long Term Care Home. Your patience and dedication to our father's care are greatly appreciated, especially in this most difficult time. We also remember the excellent support provided over recent years by the staff at the VON Adult Day Program in Peterborough. In accordance with Christian's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Westben Arts Festival Theatre Foundation (Campbellford) or a . Condolences may be made online through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020