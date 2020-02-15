Home

COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
View Map

Christina Michelle SMITH

Christina Michelle SMITH Obituary
Passed peacefully away surrounded by her family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 39 on February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Derek Smith for 8 years and mother of Braydon and Addison Smith and the late Brooke. Loving sister of Gary Warner and stepsisters Patty and Erica. Cherished daughter of Lyle and Evangeline Warner and the late Joanne Warner. Loving niece of Marlene and Stan McBride and their children Julia Stanley and Jim McBride. Dear daughter-in-law of Braydon and Beverley Smith and Cathy and Ray Davidson. Will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Shannon Smith and nieces Cyndi Jaynee and Kayla Alder. Christie had many dear and supportive relatives and friends, especially Cindi Jaynee, Shannon Vaughan, and Tanya Whitford. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11:00 - 12:45 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. If so desired, donations in memory of Christie may be made to the . Online donations may be made to www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020
