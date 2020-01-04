|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christine Curtis announces her passing in her 59th year on December 24, 2019, after a four-month courageous battle with cancer. She passed surrounded by her loving family at her home where she loved and wanted so much to be. Beloved wife for 37 years and best friend of Larry Curtis. Cherished mother of her four boys, Christopher (Jennifer), Chase (Lorelle), Clayton, Cole. Loving grandmother to Keira and Kaden. Sister to Brenda Rea (Mark), Jim (Lynn), Lynn, Bill, Duane (Carole) and Vaughn. Daughter-in-law to Alfred and June, sister-in-law to Brenda (Dave). Predeceased by her family Christopher (Father), Joyce (Mother) and Douglas (Brother). A heartfelt thank you to Peter Johnston, a longtime family friend who has been beside the family everyday and for bringing his dog Ruby to help comfort Christine's beloved dog, Auggie. A special thanks to Dr. Chandhoke, Dr. Broomfield and the care and concern of nurses in Cancer Care. Also, Nicole and Angel the palliative care nurses that came to our home. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m at Baker's Hill Banquet Centre, 555 Parkhill Road East, Peterborough, Ontario. Donations to Cancer Care at P.R.H.C. would be appreciated by the family. We will miss you until we are together again.