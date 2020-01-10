|
While surrounded by the love of her family, Christine passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Patrick O'Connor. Loving and devoted mother of Christopher (Sheila), Jennifer Sykes (Will) and Andrew. Proud grandmother of Tori, Sydney, Kyle, Brody and Bailey. Dear sister of Alex Graham (Jeani) and Moira Graham (Geoff). Cherished by her nieces and nephews. Christine will be sadly missed and her love will continue to be felt by us all. In keeping with Christine's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. with visitation for 1 hour prior. Following the service will be a light luncheon in the Highland Park Reception Centre. If desired, memorial contributions to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com