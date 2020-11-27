1/1
Christopher John DOWLING
1936-06-09 - 2020-11-15
In his words "I'm 84 years old I've had a great run. I had a beautiful wife of 60 plus years, Margaret Tarkington (d.2017) and two loving and caring children Cheryl and Greg (Julie)." Born in Bristol England June 9th 1936. Made Canada his home in 1954. Survived by brother Roger (Janet) Ripon England. Pre-deceased by parents Raymond and Daisy (Watts) & sister Margery Noise (Robin). Chris will be missed by many nieces and nephews and best friends Marion And Bev Northey. Chris retired from OMC after 33 years of service. 45+ year member of the Royal Canadian legion branch 52. As per his wishes, a celebration of life will be held in June 2021. The family would like to thank all the staff at PRHC as well as Canadian Blood Services especially the blood donors. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the PRHC Foundation or Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Condolences may be made online through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
