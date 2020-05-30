Christopher O'FLYNN
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 88. Long-time dear friend of Aileen Singh. Loving father of Barry (Val), Susan Lucas (Richard) and Shaun (Lori). Cherished grandfather of Amy O'Flynn, Abbi O'Flynn, Josie Florence (Charles), Geoff Figueroa (Sam), Stephanie O'Flynn, Matthew O'Flynn and Madeline Lucas (Chad). Proud great grandfather of Sophie, Ella and Rowan. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary O'Flynn. Christopher had a passion for driving and enjoyed his job with the T.T.C., driving the city buses and the subway in addition to being a pilot. He was passionate about animals and feeding the birds and wildlife. Chris shared his time as a volunteer with PRHC, Peterborough Community Care, Buckhorn Wildlife Festival, Fairhaven Nursing Home and the Peterborough Senior Citizen's Council. A private graveside service has taken place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Christopher, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society or the Fairhaven Nursing Home. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com. OVER AND OUT.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
Little Lake Cemetery
