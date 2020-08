Passed away August 11th, 2020. Cherished by her children Jennifer (Eric), David (Emily), Daniel (Kelsey), William, Melissa and Steven. Loved by siblings Glenda (James), Robert (Margaret), and Allan. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Joyce Small. Proud Aunt too many nieces and nephews. Cindy will be missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to Peterborough Hospice in lieu of flowers.