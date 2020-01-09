|
Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Cindy, who was born in Toronto, lived most of her life in Peterborough until her death at 62. She was the beloved wife of Roy Hagman for 18 years, and the much loved daughter of the late William and Margaret Morgan. She will be fondly remembered by her other relatives and her many friends. Cindy worked as a Public Relations officer in the Health Care business and as the caregiver for an Alzheimer's patient. She held two degrees from Trent University and was working on a third. She will most widely be remembered as the Master of Ceremonies for Hurly-Burly, Peterborough's Medieval and Renaissance ensemble, where she sang and performed on harp and dulcimer for 20 years, as well as researching much of the music played by the group. Others will remember her for her Sunday-morning interview show on CHEX radio in the 1980s. She was an enthusiastic artist and produced works in several different media. She will be most be remembered, though, for her love of life, her affectionate and sociable nature, and her generosity towards friends and strangers alike. Cremation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. There will be a private ceremony for family and friends. Donations to APOPO (apopo.org - training rats to detect land mines) or the Canadian Mental Health Association for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (cmhahkpr.ca/get-involved/donate) would be appreciated and can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.