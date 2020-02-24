|
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 15 month battle with cancer. Loving wife of Jamie Jeffrey Conklin. "Super Mom" of her precious loving daughters Madeline, Isabelle and Violet. Cindy was born on January 22, 1971 to her loving parents Trudy and Tom Nisbett. Loved by her big brother Rick Nisbett and family (Lorrie and children Carter and Josephine) and Cindy's cousin and best friend Shannon Nisbett-Gibson. Cindy will be remembered and loved by Jamie's family, Dr. David and Marilyn Conklin, his brother David (Sanya, daughter Ajia), sister Dr. Lauretta Frederking (Clete and children Amelia and Nathanael). Cindy will forever be remembered by her loving "Besty" friends from Western University, her colleagues at Westcreek, Applecroft and Lord Elgin schools in Durham DSB, several Nisbett family aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and cousins in Norway, Denmark, Holland and the U.K. Cindy will be missed by her close friends and neighbours in the Beach Community in Toronto and her Lacrosse families and friends. Cindy's "3 girls" had many close friends who loved their Mom and will miss her as well. There will be a Celebration of Life for our beloved Cindy on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the KINGSTON ROAD UNITED CHURCH, 975 KINGSTON ROAD, TORONTO. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with prayers, tributes and memories commencing at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cindy's memory to the Player Support Fund, Toronto Beaches Lacrosse Club (90-2146A Queen Street East T.O. M4E 1E3), Fast and Female (www.fastandfemale.com) or a . Online condolences and memories may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 24, 2020