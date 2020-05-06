Clara Bernadette Quirk
It with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Clara Quirk in her 80th year on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved partner Vic Maliniak, two children David and Deborah and daughter-in-law, Charlene Quirk and son-in-law, Steve Thwaites. Proud grandmother of Quinlan and Madeleine Quirk, and Jayden Thwaites. She is cherished by Vincent Condon, Rosemarie Brumpton, Doris Creighton and husband Dave, Bernice Begley and husband Gerard; and brother-in-law Murray Caley and will always be remembered by her many loving nieces and nephews. Clara is predeceased by her parent's Alphonsus Condon and Kathleen Dwyer; and siblings Charles Condon, Joseph Condon, Isabel McIntyre, Mary Perry and Margaret Caley. Clara's loyalty and devotion to family, her passion for gardening, shopping and watching hockey in addition to her unselfish and passionate care for others during her nursing career in Peterborough will be remembered forever. Many thanks to all of the staff and caregivers at Fairview Lodge for their compassion and support of Clara during her stay & time of need especially during these challenging times. Internment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Douro on May 6, 2020. Church service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations are welcome to Alzheimer's Society, in memory of Clara. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 6, 2020.
