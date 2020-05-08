Clara Iverson Hemmings passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces Long Term Care home in Oshawa on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 86 as a result of a 7 week long battle with Covid-19. Clara is survived by her sister; Marjorie Lamont, and brother; Murray Morison, children; Cathy Betteridge (Steve), Bruce Hemmings (Rene-Ann), Susan Hing (Andy), her grandchildren; Joseph and Kyle Betteridge, Ashley Wasko, Chelsea Hing Balsdon, Christian and Brooke Hing, and Rachel Hemmings, her great grandchildren; Taylor and Chase Betteridge and Hunter and Bella Wasko. She is predeceased by her loving husband William Hemmings, beautiful granddaughter Lea Hemmings, sister Ellen Melick and brother Robert Morison. Clara was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick on July 21, 1933 to Gladys and Murray Morison. . A visitation is tentatively set for Saturday, September 12 at 10 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, West Hill, Ontario, M1E 2S2. Please check their website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/west-hill-on/giffen-mack-funeral-home-cremation-centre/3781 closer to the date for any updates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Clara Hemmings to Alzheimer's Society of Canada and CAMH.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 8, 2020.