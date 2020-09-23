Passed away at Peterborough Regional Hospital on September 19, 2020 in his 89th year. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara, and children Murray (Karen), Gayle Blackwood (Keith), Brian (Debbie) and the late Michael (Kathi). Also survived by his sister Jean. Predeceased by his brother John. Papa was the most wonderful grandfather to Mandy, Derek, Andrew, Scott, Shane, Danielle, Christopher, Shareena, Brett, Adrianna, and Kassandra. Adored great-grandfather to nine and one more on the way. He is lovingly remembered by extended family and many friends. Clare had a long career with the Toronto Police Service and retired as a Sargent Badge 510 from 2 Traffic in 1983. Following this he had a 6 year career with the Bank of Montreal before retiring completely. Cremation and interment entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME. Private family service due to COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
.