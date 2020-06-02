Clifford Carl Weaver, of Peterborough, passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Cliff began his teaching career at Trent University and Peterborough Teachers' College and then taught for 35 years at Fanshawe College in London until his retirement. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Williamson). Loving father of Mike (Lori) of London and Karen Glassey of Edmonton. Cherished grandfather of Megan and Alex. He is also survived by his brothers Lloyd Weaver and Dan Weaver, both of Chatham. Cliff is predeceased by his parents Carl and Ruby (nee Churcher) Weaver. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the St. James United Church, Peterborough - Building Fund would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be made through Cameron's Cremation & Funeral Services. www.cameronfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 2, 2020.