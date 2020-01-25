|
|
1944-2018 We Shall Meet Again I should leave this world without a warning and not even whisper a fond farewell, Grieve not for one more message from the lips that God has stilled. But just remember me with love and prayers for my soul's journey to that fair land beyond life's tears. For I have believed with all my heart In its existence, and I know that God is good, for He has come to me Through the life of Him whose very Garment I have sought to touch. It may be lonely, and I hope you miss me just a little, because I have loved so deeply my family and faithful friends... Clifford, we love you man, Dennis Ouellette, Danny Butler and Ron Reaume (Unifor Legal Services) www.simplechoicecremation.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020