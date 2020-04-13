|
With heavy hearts we are so sad to say we've lost the dearest man of all on Saturday, March 28, 2020 Cliff was in his 94th year. He was the son of the late Fred and Edna Lance. He leaves behind his wife Helen who he has shared almost 72 years of marriage with, their children John (Paulette) and Debbie (Hal) who were so lucky to have the greatest father and a fabulous childhood. He was a proud grandfather of four wonderful granddaughters Lisa (Aaron), Laura (Ryan), Becky (Steve), Sarah (Jordan) and he was blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Clifford is survived by his siblings Doris Buzzell (Norman) (deceased), Harold Lance (Aileen) (deceased), Suzanne Robertson, Ruth Thomas deceased (Laverne) (deceased), also fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. You have more than earned your wings Dad, We Love You. Due to global circumstances, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 13, 2020