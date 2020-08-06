1/
Colin Arthur GAHAGAN
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020 in his 82nd year (Avid Petes fan section 3). Former employee of Sir Sanford Fleming College Brealey Campus and 10 years of Military Service. Beloved husband of Margaret Elizabeth Gahagan (nee Downer). Loving father of Dan (Cathy), Ron (Debbie), and Steve (Lynn). Dear brother of Eunice Chapman ( Lorne), Georgina Shpeley (Dave), Marlene Juby (Bill) and Linda Calvert (Rob). Dear poppa of Ryan, Bradley, Austin and Cassandra and great grandson Skyler. Survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or VON would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 6, 2020.
