1/1
Colin Craig PALMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At his residence in Peterborough with his family present. Colin beloved son of Roxanne Barnes and Stephen Palmer. Special friend of Jasmine Lowes. Dear father of Dyelin Palmer and beloved brother of Tanya Palmer. Fondly remembered by the rest of the family and all of his many friends. A private visitation and service will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www. AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved