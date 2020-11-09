At his residence in Peterborough with his family present. Colin beloved son of Roxanne Barnes and Stephen Palmer. Special friend of Jasmine Lowes. Dear father of Dyelin Palmer and beloved brother of Tanya Palmer. Fondly remembered by the rest of the family and all of his many friends. A private visitation and service will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www. AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 9, 2020.