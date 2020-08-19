Colin Cross

Peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Springdale Country Manor. Beloved husband of the late Muriel (2017). Loving father of David and Sheila. Grandfather of Jessie (Bree) and Tyler. Colin will also be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Jim Butcher as well as his extended family and friends especially his cat Pepper. A private visitation will be held at the Nisbett Funeral Home and a Graveside Service will take place at a later date at St. Peter's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Colin may be given to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome