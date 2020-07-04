1/1
Corey Raymond Moore
1988 - 2020
Suddenly in Peterborough on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 32. Corey was the beloved son of Laurie Moore (Shawne Wikstrom) and Kevin Moore. Loving brother of Tyler. Lovingly remembered by Krystal and her daughter Olivia. Predeceased by his grandparents Raymond & Carolyn Russelle and Byrce & Jean Moore. Corey will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Corey, donations may be made to the drug addiction centre, Wayside House of Hamilton and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
July 4, 2020
Laurie and Kevin I am so sorry to read of your son's passing. My sincere condolences to you both and your extended family.
Faye Duncan Curry
Friend
