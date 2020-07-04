Suddenly in Peterborough on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 32. Corey was the beloved son of Laurie Moore (Shawne Wikstrom) and Kevin Moore. Loving brother of Tyler. Lovingly remembered by Krystal and her daughter Olivia. Predeceased by his grandparents Raymond & Carolyn Russelle and Byrce & Jean Moore. Corey will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Corey, donations may be made to the drug addiction centre, Wayside House of Hamilton and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
.