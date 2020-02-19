|
|
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her 93rd year. Cristina was retired from housekeeping at the Civic Hospital, a long-time parishioner of St. Alphonsus Church and the Peterborough and District Italian Club. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale D'Alessandro. Loving mother of Joe (Angela), Mario (Diane) and Teresa Moore (Vernon). Cherished nana of Michael (Marcy), Allison (Jordan), Michelle, Sandra, Tina, Steven. Great-nana of Ava, Andrew, David, Riley, and Cooper. Predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Carmela and her siblings Angelina, Alvira, Carmela, Giavanni, Carolina and Alfredo. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their extended families. A very special thank you to Dr. Andrew Binette and to all the nurses, PSWs and staff at St. Josephs at Fleming. An incredible residence who gave our mom love and compassion every day. She was an avid bingo player and loved to play every Friday night. Friends will be received at the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Parish Prayers will be held on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be held from ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH, 1066 Western Avenue on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Cristina, memorial contributions may be made to the PRHC Foundation, the St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation or a .Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020