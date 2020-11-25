Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Francesco (Frank) Sinacori (d. July 30, 1963). Loving mother of Joseph (Vida Vaitiekunas), John (Pamela), and Maria (Phil Howard). Dear grandmother of Frank, Danielle, April and Adrian. Dear great-grandmother of Makyla, Kalia and Fina, Landon, Sam, Grace, Simon, Ryker and Luke. Dear sister of Rosina Bianco, and Pietro Russo (Marianna). Predeceased by her parents Giovanni Russo and Giuseppa Biondo and her sister Pietrina Lombardo (late Filippo). Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020. To protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests for these visitations. To reserve a spot for these visitations, please contact us at 705-745-4612 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information. Please be aware that all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social distancing is required and gathering on outdoor properties is not permitted. A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held in ST. ALPHONSUS LIGUORI CHURCH on Friday, November 27, 2020 followed by interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Fina, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com