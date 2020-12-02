Peacefully with his children at his side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fairhaven Peterborough in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Florence Georgina "Gina" nee Herron. Loving companion of Jean Redmen. Cherished father of Kathie (Ray Davidson) and David. Predeceased by his daughter Janet and her husband Mike Braithwaite. Proud Poppa of Shannon (Rob), Derek (late Christina), James (Mindy), Stephanie, Samantha and great Poppa of Cindy-Jayne, Kayla, Braydon, Brooke (deceased), Addison and great-great-Poppa to Lyla. Cyril will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Over his lifetime Cyril served in the RCAF, graduated from the University of British Columbia as an Electrical Engineer and moved to Peterborough and worked for over 30 years at Canadian General Electric. As a father he loved to spend time with his family at the cottage on Paudash Lake, enjoying much time fishing and hunting. Retirement years were enjoyed crossing Canada in his RV and at the Catchacoma Lake Trailer Park. A Memorial Service will take place in the future when restrictions due to COVID-19 are eased. Interment of cremated remains will take place at that time at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com