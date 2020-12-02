1/1
Cyril Bayly McKenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cyril's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with his children at his side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fairhaven Peterborough in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Florence Georgina "Gina" nee Herron. Loving companion of Jean Redmen. Cherished father of Kathie (Ray Davidson) and David. Predeceased by his daughter Janet and her husband Mike Braithwaite. Proud Poppa of Shannon (Rob), Derek (late Christina), James (Mindy), Stephanie, Samantha and great Poppa of Cindy-Jayne, Kayla, Braydon, Brooke (deceased), Addison and great-great-Poppa to Lyla. Cyril will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Over his lifetime Cyril served in the RCAF, graduated from the University of British Columbia as an Electrical Engineer and moved to Peterborough and worked for over 30 years at Canadian General Electric. As a father he loved to spend time with his family at the cottage on Paudash Lake, enjoying much time fishing and hunting. Retirement years were enjoyed crossing Canada in his RV and at the Catchacoma Lake Trailer Park. A Memorial Service will take place in the future when restrictions due to COVID-19 are eased. Interment of cremated remains will take place at that time at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved