Dale Trafford
Dale Trafford passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on June 18, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Donna Trafford. Son of the late Mildred Baird and Step Father Elmer Baird. Father of the late Todd Michael Trafford. Loving father of Mark Trafford (Sara). Dear Grandfather to Rachael (Ben), Tracy, Taylor, Brooke and Sheldon and Great Grandfather to Blake. Dale will be missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and many friends. Dale was known for running many marathons including Boston. He was a long time employee of Ontario Hydro. A private service will held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
