On Tuesday June 2, 2020, Dan Williams, loving father of three young children passed away suddenly at the young age of 33 in Peterborough, ON. Dan grew up in Peterborough, ON and attended various schools and finished high-school at Thomas A. Stewart. Dan later on had his daughter Marley (Sarah) and two sons Callum & Odin (Nicky) who he loved with all his heart & soul and they will miss him dearly! Dan has a loving partner Nicky who loved him from the moment she met him and thought the world of him. He was a beautiful person and she would and did move mountains for him, he took care of her and always made sure she was safe. Dan was well known for his big heart, his passion for music, his big smile and his infectious humour. Always making sure everyone around him had what they needed, even if it meant giving the shirt off his back. He was the apple of his grandmothers eye (Elizabeth) and the first born son to his mother (Lisa) who loved him endlessly. He also had a younger brother (Paul) and sister (Tiffany) who loved him dearly, he always protected his sister when they were younger. In honour of Dan, donations are being accepted at the Brock Mission. He would've wanted to see that others are taking care of, this was his essence in life and his passing.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
