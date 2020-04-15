|
|
Dan passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough at the age of 78, following a long illness. Beloved husband of Anne Hayes (predeceased). Loving father of Nancy Cowie (John Higham), Christine O'Brien (Bill) and Joanne Friar (Jim). Devoted Pop to Alexa Chambers, Charlene O'Brien (Pat Foley), Connor and Keegan Higham, and Zachary and Keeley Friar. Dan was born in Hiawatha First Nation and was predeceased by his parents, George and Geraldine, and his brothers George, Wellington and Francis. Dear brother-in-law of Dan Hayes (Nancy) and Laurie Miller (Wayne). Dan will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and many good friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Peterborough who ensured that Dan's final days were filled with comfort and compassion. We are forever grateful. A Private Family Service will be held. If so desired, donations to Hospice Peterborough in memory of Dan would be greatly appreciated and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020