Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on December 15, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved dad to Allison Slater (Brandan Leroux) and granddog Duke. Dear son of George and Audrey Slater and brother of Scott Slater (Wendy), Lori Steiner (David) and Julie Slater (predeceased). Will be fondly remembered by his large extended family and many life-long friends. Dan retired from a meaningful career with the MNR, spanning 35 years across Ontario, and continued to support the Ontario Conservation Officers Association. A Visitation will be held at the ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow. In Dan's memory, please consider making a donation to Hospice Peterborough or Ducks Unlimited.