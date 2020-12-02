Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved partner of Valerie McKinley. Loving father of Sherry and Shannon Lee. Cherished son of Grant Smith and Irene Salter. Dear brother of George, Sherry, David, Debra, Dennis and Donna. In keeping with Daniel's wishes cremation has taken place. Interment Emily Park Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. As per COVID-19 procedure, we are limited to guests for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units Contact Log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a Face Mask or Cloth Facial Cover and social distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. Danny's family wish to thank Hospice Peterborough for the care and kindness he received. In memory of Danny, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated by Danny's family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Dance on "Dancing Dan", dance on.