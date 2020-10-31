1/1
Daniel John "Danny" HALLIDAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Danny leaves behind his wife, Sylvia (née Bullied). Loving dad of Craig Halliday (Karen), Dolores Bennett (Jan), and Darryl Halliday. Cherished grandpa of Ashley, Keagan, Jeffery, Amber, Andrew (Kylie), Greg (Ashley), Anthony (Ashley), Kyle (Taylor), and Stephanie (Brad). Proud great-grandpa of Gracelyn, Lylah, Morghan, Aubrey, Walter, Bentley, Liam, Izabelle, and Lincoln. Brother of the late Beth, Brian, Daisy, Judy, and Mina. Danny will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A funeral service will be held at The Apsley Community Chapel, 299 McFadden Road, Apsley, Ontario on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, spaces are limited to attend the funeral service for Danny. RELATIVES AND FRIENDS MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND BY BOOKING ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Personal face coverings are required. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Apsley Community Church. Condolences may be shared and donations made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved