Passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Danny leaves behind his wife, Sylvia (née Bullied). Loving dad of Craig Halliday (Karen), Dolores Bennett (Jan), and Darryl Halliday. Cherished grandpa of Ashley, Keagan, Jeffery, Amber, Andrew (Kylie), Greg (Ashley), Anthony (Ashley), Kyle (Taylor), and Stephanie (Brad). Proud great-grandpa of Gracelyn, Lylah, Morghan, Aubrey, Walter, Bentley, Liam, Izabelle, and Lincoln. Brother of the late Beth, Brian, Daisy, Judy, and Mina. Danny will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A funeral service will be held at The Apsley Community Chapel, 299 McFadden Road, Apsley, Ontario on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, spaces are limited to attend the funeral service for Danny. RELATIVES AND FRIENDS MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND BY BOOKING ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Personal face coverings are required. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Apsley Community Church. Condolences may be shared and donations made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.