Passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving father of Tracy (Reid), Shane, Kelly (Tara), Sarah (Brian) and Carrie (Eric). Proud grandfather of Abby and Rylan, Annabelle and Lyvia, Georgia and Franky, and Tillie. Survived by wife Nancy (Russelle). Beloved son of Marion Sullivan (nee Redmond) and the late George (Red) Sullivan. Dear brother of Jane (Mike), Suzanne (Mike) and Kate. Danny will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, best friend and cousin Steve Sullivan, and long-time friend Randy Freeburn. In memory of Danny, donations to Kawartha Food Share would be appreciated by the family. Private family arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Interment to follow at a later date and will be announced by the family.