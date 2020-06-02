Daniel Joseph (Danny) SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving father of Tracy (Reid), Shane, Kelly (Tara), Sarah (Brian) and Carrie (Eric). Proud grandfather of Abby and Rylan, Annabelle and Lyvia, Georgia and Franky, and Tillie. Survived by wife Nancy (Russelle). Beloved son of Marion Sullivan (nee Redmond) and the late George (Red) Sullivan. Dear brother of Jane (Mike), Suzanne (Mike) and Kate. Danny will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, best friend and cousin Steve Sullivan, and long-time friend Randy Freeburn. In memory of Danny, donations to Kawartha Food Share would be appreciated by the family. Private family arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Interment to follow at a later date and will be announced by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved