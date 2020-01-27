|
|
Passed away with loving family at his side on January 18, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved partner of over 40 years to Beverley Elaine Lane. Dear brother of Peter (Betty), Ted (Marlene), Susan (Eldon), Paul, Roger, David (Isabel) and Jane (Steve), also the late Don and Norman Lane. Predeceased by his parents Stan and Leona Lane. Stepfather to Natasha, Aaron and Kris. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Hayden, Dillon, Spencer, Allister, Lucas, Elizabeth, Leia and Issac. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family. Daniel was a longtime employee of Silverwoods-Baskin-Robbins, affectionately known to his colleagues as 'Bunn'. He was a kind, quiet, gentle man and a dedicated Canadien fan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a light lunch at Trinity United Church, 360 Reid Street, Peterborough. If so desired, donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the . Online Condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020