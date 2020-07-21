Family Celebrates Darragh Moroney's Last Sunset Darragh Dennis Moroney passed away on July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. This larger-than-life man was a force—and he left this world hard and fast, just like he drove his race cars. In his much-too-short 70 years, he saw more, did more, and lived more than most people could in several lifetimes. Throughout his life, he worked extremely hard to ensure a better life for his family. He owned racetracks, bingo halls, industrial buildings, and, most recently, the Tamarac Golf Course. He was genuinely fearless in business and life and loved anything that went fast. Those who spent any time with him during his legendary adventures were always guaranteed a warm smile and one heck of a great time—making memories that would go down in their history books. Darragh was a loving husband to Nancy and a bighearted dad to his children: Darragh "Too" (Melissa), Shanna, Hart (Ellie) and stepson Buddy Lapierre (Rebecca). He will be dearly missed by grandchildren London, Blake, Mallory, Landon, Bowen, and Callahan, and by his siblings Brenda (Avril, Cameron), Paul (Avery, Delaney), and Mike (wife Tracy; children Ryan, Alison). The family asks that his friends raise a Michelob Ultra or a Molson Export to Darragh as they watch the sunset—to commemorate this great man and the extraordinary life he lived. Seventy years young Darragh Moroney, always and forever. We hope you are chasing your next checkered flag into the sunset. If you would like to donate in Darragh's memory, please visit Hospice Peterborough.