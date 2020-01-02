Home

Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Darrell Percy SEWELL U.E.


1933 - 03
Darrell Percy SEWELL U.E. Obituary
A resident of Peterborough, Ontario died at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Toronto on March 10, 1933 son of the late Percy Odbur Sewell and Lillian Webb, both of New Brunswick. Predeceased by wife Noreen Kathleen Emo. Survived by wife Eleanor (Murray), three sons Marc, Robert and Donald (Tracy) snd his siter Audrey Sewell as well as for grandchildren Laura, Emily, Matthew and Meghan. Darrell was a 35 year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, a life member of the United Empire Loyalist Association of Canada, a member of the United Church of Canada. He enjoyed travelling, all sports particularly lawn bowling and curling. He was a dedicated father and husband and was the family genealogist. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at Celebration of Life Reception at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with Tributes at 2 p.m. If desired memorial donations made to Hospice Peterborough or the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
