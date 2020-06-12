Passed away after a lengthy struggle with cancer on Friday June 5, 2020 at the P.R.H.C. Dave Pettifer of Lakefield in his 57th year. Dave was an employee with the City of Peterborough. Leaving behind his wife Eileen (nee Brick) and daughters Maria and Helen Pettifer. Remembered by his sisters Jane Cowx (the late Doug), Anna Elvidge, Nita Flannigan (the late Jim), brother Bob Pettifer (Cathy), sisters-in-law Jolayne Gander (Dale), Laureen O'Malley, Sarah Aquin (Rene), brother-in-law Will Brick (the late Cathe), mother-in-law Elaine Brick and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents David and Sheila and father-in-law Ray Brick. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Cancer Care as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to thank Dr. Katherine Shim, Oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Mallory, Palliative Care Physician and Dr. Greg Zaniewski, Physician, for the exceptional care given to Dave.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 12, 2020.