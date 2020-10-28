1/1
David Ben BLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by the love and laughter of his family, David Ben Black peacefully left us on October 27, 2020. David was the beloved husband of Kim and adored father of Talia (Ethan) and Alyssa. Cherished son of Belle and the late Isadore Black, youngest brother of Shelley (Charlie), Philip (the late Candy), Martin (Ellie), son-in-law of Marg and the late Terry Bell, brother-in-law of Kerry (Patti) and Carolyn (Martin). Uncle Dee was loved and admired by all of his nieces and nephews. David lived, loved, worked, and played hard because he believed life was about making memories. His kindness and warm heart were legendary, as he valued working to make his community a better place. David was an active member in both his hometown of Peterborough and his adopted city of Markham. A private family service and Shiva to honour David will take place by invitation in accordance with the current Covid-19 requirements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his memory, to Temmy Latner Centre of Palliative Care or Hospice Peterborough

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steeles Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved