Surrounded by the love and laughter of his family, David Ben Black peacefully left us on October 27, 2020. David was the beloved husband of Kim and adored father of Talia (Ethan) and Alyssa. Cherished son of Belle and the late Isadore Black, youngest brother of Shelley (Charlie), Philip (the late Candy), Martin (Ellie), son-in-law of Marg and the late Terry Bell, brother-in-law of Kerry (Patti) and Carolyn (Martin). Uncle Dee was loved and admired by all of his nieces and nephews. David lived, loved, worked, and played hard because he believed life was about making memories. His kindness and warm heart were legendary, as he valued working to make his community a better place. David was an active member in both his hometown of Peterborough and his adopted city of Markham. A private family service and Shiva to honour David will take place by invitation in accordance with the current Covid-19 requirements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his memory, to Temmy Latner Centre of Palliative Care or Hospice Peterborough



