Passed away May 25, 2020 in his 93rd year from the complications of heart disease. Loving husband of the late Oda (2001), father of Cheryl Selman (Steve) and Sandra Maude (Darrell) of Hamilton. Brother of Adeline Wilson of St. Catharines, and the late Thelma Guay, Evelyn Guay and Bob Bernard. He was the grandfather of Stacey Onotsky (Steve) of Kitchener, Kate Maude of Kitchener and the great-grandfather of Felix Onotsky of Kitchener. Dave spent many years as a tinsmith locally and enjoyed property management in his retirement years. He was an astonishing morning regular at the Lansdowne mall, confidently braving the elements to share a coffee with friends. An avid outdoorsman most of his life, he practised secrets his father had taught him in his childhood home, Markstay, near Sudbury. Dave had a hundred in sight but he was more than content to enjoy the long run he'd had. He lived simply and put enormous value in the joys of sitting on a porch, catching sunshine, musing on the changes he'd seen and mulling a future bus trip. He'll be missed.