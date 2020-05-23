David Colin Prescott, age 87, passed away on May 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, with his sons Michael and Neil (Robin) by his side. David was a wonderful and caring husband of Margaret for 68 years; grandfather to Samantha, Sloan and Connor and brother Clark Hooton, wife Judy, daughters Kelly and Lisa. David was born in Toronto in 1933 to Margaret Spreadborough and grew up in Weston, Ontario. David worked in the banking industry at CIBC for over 35 years and retired as a senior executive for the bank. David and Margaret retired to Peterborough, where they enjoyed the culture and offerings of the city to the fullest. David had numerous and varied interests. He was an avid fisherman, bird watcher, gardener, poker player, reader, golfer, curler, and all-around sports enthusiast. David and Margaret could often be seen at the Peterborough Lakers Lacrosse games, movies at the Muse, concerts in the park, and at plays by the Peterborough Players. David was founding member of the Peterborough Woodturners Association, and on the board of the Peterborough Singers, and could be seen leading a Tai Chi group down by the water on Little Lake. David loved being a part of Margaret's large family. David will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff in the palliative care unit at Peterborough Regional Hospital who took exceptional care of him during his last weeks. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. "David Prescott Did Everything Well" see link . . .Blog.johndowning.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 23, 2020.