Passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer at Soldier's Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 35. Much loved father of David Jr. and William and will be missed by their mother, Stephanie and their sister, Payton. Beloved son of Kim and Karen Wallace. Dear brother of Shannon Fife (Jeff) and Michael Wallace (Morgan). Loving grandson of Gord and the late Donna Wallace and the late Howard and Grace Dalton. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, Kylie, Kiera, Chloe, Zoie and his nephew, Ayden. Also remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In memory of David, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
