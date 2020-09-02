1/1
David "Dave" Nelson
It is with great sadness that the family of David Nelson announces his passing on August 30th at his farm in Keene surrounded by his family at the age 76 years. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Shelley, daughter Stephanie (Dean) and son Jason (Nikki), grandchildren Georgia-Mae and Sydney and his stepchildren, Tara, Nicole (Mark), Paul (Donna), Gregory (Amanda) O'Donoghue and family. A procession, to which all are welcomed, will be held at 10-11 a.m. on Friday, September 4th. Starting from his home, it will pass through Lang Pioneer Village, by The Keene Arena, The Otonabee South Monaghan Municipal Office and Fire Hall and The Keene United Church with his final stop at Upper Keene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lang Pioneer Village: www.langpioneervillage.ca/about/donations/ and Keene United Church: (705) 295-6952 Please remember to practice social distancing. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
