It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of David Oswald Springett, on April 23, 2020, at the age of 64 in Peterborough, Ontario surrounded by his loving family in the comforts of his home. Dave fought a strong battle against brain cancer. Dave is survived by his wife Claudette of 35 years, children Nadine (Jan) Torrents, Chris (Steph) Springett, Natasha (James) Hodgson, Danielle (Shane) Reid, grandchildren Sophie, Isabelle, Desiree, Paisley, Aliyana, Daxton, Amelia, Xavier and Valentina, mother, Christine Springett, late father, Oswald Springett, siblings Suzette (Ron) Leigh, Steve Springett, Roddy (Paula) Springett, many nieces, nephews and great nieces. Dave was a loving husband, father, Poppie, uncle and friend to everyone. Dave worked as a senior buyer at Dynacast (Fisher Gauge) for just shy of 40 years, but was forced to give up the career he enjoyed due to his health. He loved the outdoors, cars, motorcycles, boating, snowmobiling and all sports including football and hockey but had a true passion for basketball. When he was off the court he was all about his family and friends. He could always be found near a camp fire, on the dance floor, in the beer tent at the Kinmount Fair or dozing off mid conversation, but he was never down for too long. These are some of the many traits he has passed along to all of his children. The things he cherished most were times spent with his family, friends and most of all his grandkids that he adored. A special thank you to the team at the Kingston General Hospital for their loving care and support. Also, we would like to extend out sincerest gratitude towards Dr. Gibson and the team at Saint Elizabeth specifically nurses Monique and Lisa for their support during his final days. In the meantime, let's raise a glass to Dave in true "Smoothie" style until we can host a celebration at a later date. Cherished always and forever in our hearts.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020