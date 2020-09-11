It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Frederick on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 53. Dave was the beloved fiancé of Kelly Monkman and will be greatly missed by the entire Monkman family including Wilma (Gary), Mitchell, Shaylene and Dakota Grace. Dave is survived by his parents Don and Fran Frederick, and his sisters Dayna (Boyd) and Beth (Emil) of Peterborough, Ontario. He will be remembered by his children Audry, Ann-Marie, Dustin and April. Dave was a loving grandpa to Serenity, Aubree, Aria, Emma and Hannah, and will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncle and cousins. Dave grew up in Peterborough and attended R.F. Downey and Adam Scott schools, but for many years lived in Winnipeg where he had many cherished friends. Affectionately known as "Teardrop", Dave was always willing to listen to and comfort a friend in need. He loved animals and being outdoors, going to the zoo or walking nature trails. Dave had a passion for fishing and could often be found near water with his line cast. Thank you to the staff at the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre for their exceptional care and compassion.



