Debbie passed suddenly with her husband by her side on August 5, 2020 in Manzanillo, Mexico. In her 64th year, Debbie was an employee of Indigenous Services Canada for 14 years working in remote First Nations communities in Ontario as an NIC (Nurse in Charge). Debbie worked at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for 8 years prior to pursuing her passion of serving the Indigenous communities. Beloved wife of Roderick Hambleton. Loving mother to Joy Hillson (Rodney), Angela Whitney (Brock), Katherine Hambleton (Chad), Ryan Hambleton (Chris) and Richard Hambleton. Daughter to Eunice Chapman (Lorne), sister to Cheryl Chapman (Giardino), Wendy Chapman and Lornie Chapman, Grandmother of Kayla, Meghan, Ceila, Blake, Alecia, Ricky, Carly, Austin, Izabel, Logan and London; and Great-Grandmother of Hanna. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be considered to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society.



