Debra Elizabeth (Hill) HOFMAN
Passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home at the age of 56. Debbie was the loving mother of Ryan Hofman, and Alexander Hofman (Gill Chambers). Sister of Marie (Bruce) Kendall, and Kevin (Julie) Hill. Survived by her mother Audrey Hill, and predeceased by her father Grant Hill. Aunt to Grace Kendall, Emily Kendall, Jessica Hill, and survived by many other nieces and nephews. Debbie was an active member of All Saints' Anglican Church for many years. She was very caring, continuously went out of her way for others, and was always supportive of her children. Due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to CMHA through the funeral home or condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 10, 2020.
