Debra "Deb" NICHOLS
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Center, on Sunday September 13, 2020. Deb Nichols of Lakefield was a 27-year employee of Trent University. Beloved wife of Ronald "Ron" Nichols. Loving mother of Jason "Cory" Nichols (Brandy). Deb is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Abbygail and Tyler. Deb is survived by her brother Rob Mace (Lise), nieces Jennifer (Anton), Michelle and great niece Emma. Dear Cousin of Brad (Val), Leslie Cowan, Candace (Raf), and Sophie. Fondly Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Dorothy Mace, and sister Sandy Stewart. Cremation has taken place. The family is planning a private celebration of life at a late date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the yellow ribbon campaign by contacting HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705 652-3355. Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, and danced the skies on laughter. Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds. I've swung high in the sunlit silence. Hovering there I've chased the shouting wind along through footless halls of air. Up, up the long delirious burning blue, I've topped the wind- swept heights with easy grace, where never lark, or even eagle, flew; and, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space, put out my hand and touched the face of God.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 16, 2020.
