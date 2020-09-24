Deidre Anne Lonsdale Ryan (Capreol) left our physical presence on September 17th 2020 in rather sudden and quiet fashion. So unlike her. She is survived by her partner of 20 years, Laurence O'Toole and his children Sean O'Toole, Wanda O'Toole and Sandra Gold; her sons Frazer Smith, Tyler Smith, Zachary Ryan, Timothy Ryan and Jamey Ryan; and her siblings Suzanne Hodgson and Rick Capreol along with her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her truly singular nature left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. A true master of living in the moment, Deedee lived and loved fully, unconditionally, and on her own unique terms. A Philanthropist of love, light, and healing for strangers and family alike, Deedee volunteered at Animal shelters and Hospice centers. If she had the means to help anyone in any way she would. Deedee was deeply connected to nature and spirituality. Like her heart, her doors were never locked, allowing a vibrant host of characters from all walks of life to enter. Never afraid to take on sorrow, she was a champion of joy and celebration. We will be delaying her celebration of life due to Covid however, we would appreciate you sharing memories and pictures on the Yates Memorial Services website. Donations may be made in her name to www.oceansidehospice.com
. Special thanks to doctors and nurses of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Much love and gratitude to Sean and Darcy O'Toole and Family.