Denise Betty Myrtle TEASDALE
Denise passed away on Friday August 28, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 91. Denise was the daughter of John Roscoe Henderson and Edna May Baker of Maple Lake, Ontario. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Leighton (Bud) Teasdale. Loving mother of the late William Teasdale, Lynne Bork (Gary), Robert Teasdale, Margo Ashurst (the late John Ashurst), John Teasdale and Gerry Teasdale. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Michelle Cathers, Michael Teasdale (Avigail) and her two special great grandchildren Austin and Owen Cathers. Denise was cherished by those who knew her and will be missed by her extended family and friends. She will remain forever in our hearts. Due to COVID 19 a private Visitation will take place at Grace United Church followed by a Memorial Service. Interment of cremated remains Rosemount Memorial Gardens Arrangements entrusted to Nesbitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.nesbittfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 1, 2020.
