(1926-2020) Our dear and loving mother was finally released from the grip of Alzheimer's after 18 years. Devoted wife of 74 years to Peter Crough (deceased December 15, 2015). Caring and proud mother of their children: Sandra O'Toole (Michael deceased 2011) (Patrick Lynch), Roger (Sheila), Linda Hobbins (Don), Dan (Charlene), Brian (Monica), Evelyn Crough (Gerry Legros), Peter (Lisa), and Denise Pasqua. She was admired and loved by 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Denise was a loving, devoted daughter of predeceased parents, Eugene Joanisse (Marie Gelineau). Caring sister to Roger (Pat), Marcel (Gabriel), Helen Crough (Urban) and Lucien. Remembered fondly with love by in-laws Pat Lustic, Teresa and Fred Garvey, Doreen Arthurs, Paul and Patti Crough, Shirley and Al O'Neill and Anne Crough. Sadly missed and loved by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Denise always stayed true to her French heritage, while embracing dad's Irish family with open arms. Mom was a member of the CWL for 65 years and was actively involved in her Catholic faith and community, generously giving her time to family and friends. Always thirsting for knowledge, she was willing to take on anything, and became skilled at sewing, knitting, painting, square dancing, skiing and a master bridge player. Everyone entering our house was met with a smile and warm heart along with some tea and delicious treats. Though her dementia affected her in later years, we will never forget the life lessons and values she instilled in us. We will honour her memory and never stop loving her. We are comforted knowing that you are once again reunited with your husband, Peter. Rest in peace Mom. A Celebration of Denise's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Denise, donations to the Alzheimer Society (Peterborough) may be made through DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020