Dennis BARTAK
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dennis (Zdenek) Bartak announces his peaceful passing on August 25, 2020. He leaves his loving wife, Shirley of thirty-one years and his children Henry Bartak, Carmen Bartak (Steve) and step son Stephen Jackson (Amy), his grandchildren Hayden and Lucas, his sister Lida Sipla and nephews Vaclav and Dominik Sipla of Boston, MS and brother Ota (deceased). Dennis was the original owner and operator of Denbar's Steak Chalet in Springville before his retiring in 2013. He fought a brave battle with Parkinson's for sixteen years and Dementia for three years. His last four months were spent at Centennial Place in Millbrook where he received the best in dedicated, attentive, professional care, for which we, the family, will be forever grateful. Cremation has taken place and at Dennis' request there will be no visitation. His remains will be taken back to Czech Republic, his beloved homeland, to a place he had chosen. Our peace-Dennis is now with his Heavenly Father and one day we will join him there.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
