June 6, 1948 - March 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at PRHC on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the age of 71 from Heart Cancer. He was able to donate his eyes and we take comfort in knowing that he is helping others. Father to Tammy Gibson, Barb Lachmann and Tom Lachmann (Debra-Lee). Grampa to Amelia Gibson, Bailey Smith, Kirsten Smith, Olivia Smith, Andrew Kyle, Hunter Lachmann, Mitchell Lachmann. Great Grampa to Lila and Axel. Dearest brother to Joan (deceased), Norma, Rose (deceased), John (deceased), Ruby, Stephen (deceased) Alfred, Ritchie, Iolia, Phyllis and spouses. Special friend of Lynn Curtis. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the Peterborough team: Michael Bernard NP, Dr. Beamish, Dr. Gifford and PRHC Palliative Care Staff. Central East LHIN Peterborough Branch. St. Elizabeth's Health Care Nurses. Toronto team: Dr. Razak and Associates, Nurse Meaghen at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Cusimano of Toronto General Hospital. Dennis was a longtime employee of Peterborough Public Works for 33 years. In his spare time he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed bowling at Lakeview Bowl for over 30 years. Respecting his wishes, there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be arranged and communicated at a later date. Donations in memory of Dennis can be made to Kawartha Youth Unlimited or the Y.E.S Shelter in honour of his passion for helping children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020