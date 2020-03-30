|
|
Peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in his 93rd year. Cherished husband of Shirley (nee Latchford). Loving father of David (Linda), Phillip (Ursula), Carrie (Steve) and Daniel. Proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ada Bunn. Dennis was greatly loved and will be missed by all his friends and family. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com I Am With You Still I give you this one thought to keep I am with you still - do not weep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone - I am with you still - in each new dawn.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 30, 2020