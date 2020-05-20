Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hospice Peterborough on Monday, May 11, 2020. Denton was 77 years old and had suffered a major stroke earlier in the week. Denton was a gift enjoyed by many, a great help to all, and he will be missed and remembered forever by all who knew him. Loved always by his wife of almost 55 years Irene (nee Crowley), cherished father of Shanen, Glen (Sandra), Keith (Christa) and Jason (Doreen), and proud Popa of Bryanna, Alyssa, Emelia, Ethan, Lucas, Joshua, Mya and Ireland. Missed by his siblings and their spouses Marwood and Kathy, David and Barbara and Lynn and Kathy, Irene's siblings and their spouses Ruth and Bob O'Brien, Colleen Barry, Jim and Wendy Crowley, Jo and Don Breault, John and Laurie Crowley and Linda and Richard Allen and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Sherwood and Irene Payne and brother Ron Payne. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Due to restrictions on gatherings, the family held a private graveside service at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Thanks and gratitude extend to the Palliative Care team at PRHC, the staff of Hospice Peterborough and all those who are volunteering to make masks. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Hospice Peterborough and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 20, 2020.